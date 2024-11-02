Sunderland maintained their unbeaten run with a battling performance at QPR as they kept another clean sheet despite playing the last half hour of the game with ten men.

The Black Cats had suffered a blow in the build up to the game with Chris Rigg ruled out, and their problems deepened against an impressive QPR side when Jobe Bellingham was shown a straight red card for a late challenge fifteen minutes into the second half.

The hosts initially looked like they might overwhelm Sunderland but Regis Le Bris’s side dug in and saw the game out impressively.

The early exchanges were a reminder of why the Championship is such a competitive league, the second-bottom side pressing aggressively against the leaders and finding joy. Sunderland were struggling to play through the lines and QPR were able to consistently get dangerous crosses into the box as a result. The visitors had a huge let off when Smyth drove a low cross to the near post and found Celar unmarked, the striker getting his feet in a tangle and turning wide from a matter of yards.

QPR’s approach was bold and did offer opportunity for Sunderland, who had joy when they were able to break the initial press. They twice went close to the lead, firstly when Hume found Isidor with a nice pass. The striker took a touch and got a good shot away with his second, his effort flying just wide of the far post. Neil then struck the woodwork as a corner dropped him from the edge of the box, a first-time effort that left the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Sunderland looked dangerous but it was QPR who dominated territory in the latter stages of the half, though they rarely created clear chances. Chair had two chances to fire at goal as he drove into the box, but the first was blocked by Browne and the second went wide of the near post. Jimmy Dunne then failed to make the most of winning the first contact at a couple of set pieces as Sunderland made it to the break unscathed and knowing they had to find another gear.

Neither side were able to impose themselves on the early stages of the second half, but Sunderland were left with a mountain to climb when Jobe arrived late to a tackle on the hour mark, shown a straight red as he went in studs up as the ball ran away from him. There were few complaints as he left the field and QPR immediately carved out two big chances, Celar wrapping an effort just wide of the far post before Dunne headed straight at Moore from close range.

The Black Cats looked under huge pressure but to their credit they were able to start slowing the game down, and from there on in QPR were limited to potshots from the edge of the box that never looked like troubling Moore.

It was a point they were perhaps fortunate to take on balance of play, but there was no doubting their spirit and resilience in earning it. The rapturous reception they received from the away end showed how much they valued that endeavour.

Here’s how Phil rated the Sunderland players...

1 . Simon Moore For all their pressure, QPR didn't force him into too many saves but his handling was good when required. For the most part his kicking was good and relieved pressure when required. Another steady showing. 7

2 . Dennis Cirkin Wasn't able to get forward much but was resilient defensively and won most of his duels late on. 6

3 . Luke O'Nien Another clean sheet for Sunderland's defence, even if QPR caused them more problems than most. Defended well with little chance to show his quality playing out from the back. 7