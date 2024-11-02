Sunderland earned a point at QPR on Saturday afternoon but it came at a significant cost

Régis Le Bris has been handed a major selection dilemma in a busy week of Championship fixtures after Jobe Bellingham was shown red for a late challenge during the 0-0 draw with QPR.

Bellingham saw red fifteen minutes into the second half and though his side defended superbly thereafter to secure the point, it leaves Le Bris with a big challenge ahead of the fixtures against Preston North End and Coventry City before the international break. If Bellingham's red was for serious foul play as appeared to be the case, then he will serve a three-game suspension. Bellingham had played every minute of the league campaign up until his red card here.

It was already a position where Le Bris had lost a key option ahead of the game, with Chris Rigg absent due to injury. Alan Browne is set to to continue in midfield but options otherwise a sparse, with Milan Aleksic still yet to make his debut and Adil Aouchiche playing for the U21s earlier on Saturday.