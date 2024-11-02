QPR 0-0 Sunderland: Reaction and highlights as Jobe Bellingham sees red but Cats hold out
Régis Le Bris and his Sunderland side return to Championship action on Saturday afternoon.
Follow all the latest throughout the afternoon below, starting with all the key team news as both sides are hit by key absentees...
QPR v Sunderland: minute-by-minute updates from Loftus Road
- SAFC XI: Moore; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Browne; Roberts, Mundle, Isidor
- SUBS: Noukeu, Mayenda, Rusyn, Connolly, Aleksic, Hjelde, Watson, Johnson, Jones
Cifuentues continued
They are a good team and we are missing key players - we have not faced this situation [v ten]. There’s things we need to do better.
Reaction from Cifuentes:
Frustrated but I have to be balanced. The first 60 minutes gave us the direction to win. I knew it would be difficult after the red - they are very good in a low block.
FULL TIME
Shocking decision making as QPR try to catch Moore off his line.
He gathers and the whistle blows.
Yellow card
Roberts shown a yellow for a foul.
One last chance for QPR to launch it forward.
Cross into the box runs all the way to Moore, who gathers. 95 almost up but suspect we’ll run a little longer.
Good work
Nicely done from Connolly, gets in first for a loose ball and buys the foul.
One min of added time to play.
Another poor effort
Ball runs to the edge of the box where Varane again blazes over.
Sunderland will be happy enough to let QPR keep shooting from there.
RLB makes a sub - Hjelde on for Isidor.
FIVE minutes added on
Still work to do for Sunderland.
89 mins - corner
Mepham wins another first contact at a corner. Runs for Morgan but his effort is again never troubling Moore.
86 mins - Wide
Mepham rises high and wins first contact on a QPR corner.
Runs for Andersen but his first-time effort is never troubling Moore. Runs wide.
Another QPR sub
They’re going to throw everything at a winner here. Madsen off, Andersen on.
Yellow card
Celar flies in late on Mepham, who wins the header, and is shown a yellow.
Chance to eat up a few seconds for Sunderland.
76 mins
Ball runs to Varane on the edge of the box but Browne does well to close him down and he blazes over under pressure.
15 minutes to play
Can Sunderland hold on?
They’ve weathered that initial storm a little bit, to their credit. Still a very long way to go.