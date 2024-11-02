Live

QPR 0-0 Sunderland: Reaction and highlights as Jobe Bellingham sees red but Cats hold out

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 13:31 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 17:19 BST
Sunderland are looking to consolidate their place at the top of the Championship against QPR at Loftus Road

Régis Le Bris and his Sunderland side return to Championship action on Saturday afternoon.

Follow all the latest throughout the afternoon below, starting with all the key team news as both sides are hit by key absentees...

QPR v Sunderland: minute-by-minute updates from Loftus Road

Key Events

  • SAFC XI: Moore; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Browne; Roberts, Mundle, Isidor
  • SUBS: Noukeu, Mayenda, Rusyn, Connolly, Aleksic, Hjelde, Watson, Johnson, Jones
Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 17:47 BST

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 17:33 BSTUpdated 17:33 BST

Cifuentues continued

They are a good team and we are missing key players - we have not faced this situation [v ten]. There’s things we need to do better.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 17:31 BST

Reaction from Cifuentes:

Frustrated but I have to be balanced. The first 60 minutes gave us the direction to win. I knew it would be difficult after the red - they are very good in a low block.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 17:24 BST

We'll take it

A tough old afternoon but that’s a very nice sight

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 17:05 BST

Ratings are in

Here’s how we saw it

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:56 BST

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:56 BST

FULL TIME

Shocking decision making as QPR try to catch Moore off his line.

He gathers and the whistle blows.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:55 BST

Yellow card

Roberts shown a yellow for a foul.

One last chance for QPR to launch it forward.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:54 BST

Cross into the box runs all the way to Moore, who gathers. 95 almost up but suspect we’ll run a little longer.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:53 BST

Good work

Nicely done from Connolly, gets in first for a loose ball and buys the foul.

One min of added time to play.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:50 BST

Another poor effort

Ball runs to the edge of the box where Varane again blazes over.

Sunderland will be happy enough to let QPR keep shooting from there.

RLB makes a sub - Hjelde on for Isidor.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:50 BST

FIVE minutes added on

Still work to do for Sunderland.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:49 BST

89 mins - corner

Mepham wins another first contact at a corner. Runs for Morgan but his effort is again never troubling Moore.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:46 BSTUpdated 16:46 BST

86 mins - Wide

Mepham rises high and wins first contact on a QPR corner.

Runs for Andersen but his first-time effort is never troubling Moore. Runs wide.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:40 BST

Another QPR sub

They’re going to throw everything at a winner here. Madsen off, Andersen on.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:37 BST

Yellow card

Celar flies in late on Mepham, who wins the header, and is shown a yellow.

Chance to eat up a few seconds for Sunderland.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:36 BST

76 mins

Ball runs to Varane on the edge of the box but Browne does well to close him down and he blazes over under pressure.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:35 BST

15 minutes to play

Can Sunderland hold on?

They’ve weathered that initial storm a little bit, to their credit. Still a very long way to go.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:QPRRegis Le Bris
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice