Jobe Bellingham was sent off for Sunderland in the second half against QPR in the Championship at Loftus Road

Sunderland’s club captain Luke O’Nien has rallied around Jobe Bellingham after the midfielder was sent off against QPR on Saturday.

The former Birmingham City man was shown a straight red for a late challenge on his QPR counterpart and could now be facing a three-game ban depending on how serious the authorities deem the tackle to be.

Speaking after Sunderland picked up a valuable point on the road, however, O’Nien revealed his teammate’s reaction in the dressing room to Jobe’s red card - and insisted the 19-year-old didn’t need to apologise to Régis Le Bris’ group after the clash.

“Jobe’s been superb and sensational for us this season and he doesn't even need to apologise for the group,” O’Nien told the media after the game against QPR at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

“He puts in tackles and that's just part of playing the game at the high intensity he does is his quality, both in and out of possessions. He's been one of the best players in the league this season and we'll miss him next week but he's still a vital part of the group and we'll look forward to having him back.

“Jobe didn't need to give us a message after the game. You could see how disappointed he was so the boys will just get around him. We know what he's delivered to the scene this season. He just needs to go rest up and just get ready for the game when he's back. He's been one of the best players in the league this season.

“What he does both on and off the pitch is magnificent and when you play at the intensity he does week in, week out, sometimes you're going to slightly overstep the line. If he did today and it was a red card, but he doesn't need to say anything. The boys love him and we'll miss him next week.”

Sunderland are next in action against Preston North End at Deepdale in the Championship on Wednesday evening. The Black Cats are currently three points clear at the top of the league.