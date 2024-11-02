Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg was absent as the Black Cats drew 0-0 with QPR

Régis Le Bris says that Chris Rigg will return to training next week after missing Sunderland’s draw with QPR on Saturday afternoon.

Rigg was absent after picking up an injury in the build up to the game at Loftus Road and while Le Bris did not disclose the nature of the issue, he said there was no long-term concerns. Rigg is a doubt for the trip to Preston on Wednesday night but has not yet been ruled out.

“Riggy is OK, I don’t want to talk more because I’m not a doctor,” Le Bris said.

“He should be back in training next week. I don’t want to comment more because I’m not a doctor but he seems to be ok, which of course is good news for him and for us. It’s too early to say whether he can play on Wednesday, we will just have to wait and see.”

Le Bris is potentially facing a significant selection dilemma for the trip to Deepdale, with Jobe Bellingham’s red card meaning he is facing three games on the sidelined. Milan Aleksic is yet to make his debut for the team, while Adil Aouchiche was left out of the squad on Saturday and instead played for the U21s.

“First, we need to rest and recover,” Le Bris said.

“We have a core of the team who manage many situations and help the young players to help with the first team. I think we will find a new solution, we need to create something new. I don’t know what this will be at the minute.”