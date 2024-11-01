Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has been pleased to welcome back a returning youngster

Régis Le Bris held talks with Eliezer Mayenda this week as the young striker returns to the squad to find competition for places have grown significantly in his absence.

Mayenda was one of the stars of the early weeks of the campaign, playing a crucial role in Sunderland's fine start to the campaign after making a surprise emergence as the first choice of his new head coach in pre season. A muscle injury opened the door for Wilson Isidor, however, and he has since scored four goals in six starts. Aaron Connolly has also impressed in his first three appearances as an impact substitution, meaning Mayenda faces a big battle to get back into the side.

Le Bris, though, is relishing the extra competition and depth. While he will continue to deploy Mayenda as a striker, his and particularly Isidor's ability to play out wide also means he will have the option to play at least two of three at once.

"It's a new story now for Eliezer," Le Bris said.

"We spoke together on Wednesday, because he was very important for us in the first part of the season and did very well. After, Wilson and now Aaron [emerged]. We trust Eliezer and we think he's a very good player, so this is a problem for me now and it is a good one, for me and the team.

"It is possible that they could play together, we have spoken about this during the week. But Eliezer is still a young player and he did very well as a striker, so I think this will be his main option. [But] It's an option of course [to play out wide] because he is quick, strong, can dribble and run in behind."

Le bris was hugely impressed with Mayenda in the early weeks of the season and says the 19-year-old now has to work had on improving the strengths he showed.

"The first part is always his main strength and building on this, for Eliezer for example is hold-up play was very good," Le Bris said.

"We saw him start to run in behind more and he was very connected to defend with the team. And we saw he is a good finisher. This is the minimum and then with repetition, with games, he can develop. He's a good striker."