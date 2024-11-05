The Sunderland attacker has been talking about his hopes for the future.

Sunderland U21 starlet Timur Tutierov has outlined his ambitions to force his way into the first team picture on Wearside in the near future following a series of “hard” injury setbacks.

The Ukrainian has been a regular fixture of Graeme Murty’s development side for some time now when fit, and was recognised by senior head coach Regis Le Bris when he was named on the bench for the Championship trip to Portsmouth earlier this season.

Tutierov’s wait for a first team debut goes on, however, and the 19-year-old is eager to ensure that he finally makes his bow sooner rather than later. Speaking in an interview with the club’s in-house media, he said: “I don't want to stay in one place; I want to progress, and I know I can. I’m confident I can grow and improve. I want to continue moving forward, and hopefully, I will get a first team chance.

“In the beginning, it was difficult because I came from another country, so a different language and style of football. I have had periods out injured, which is hard because you want to be out playing and helping the team. My injuries have stopped me from playing at my full potential. After a few setbacks, I am now hoping I can stay injury-free and play lots of games.”

Tutierov also hailed his teammates and Sunderland’s academy staff for helping to him to get to grips with life on Wearside. He added: “It’s been very good; they open my eyes to a lot of things that I'm not even thinking about. All the small details help me progress in my career and adapt quickly to English football.

“We all help each other, keeping the mood and motivation in the squad high. We all have the same goal: to be successful in football. We have shown our progression his season already, both in and out of possession, so I think our seasonal goals will get better and better throughout the season.”

The teenager signed for Sunderland from FC Kolos Kovalivka last year, and has been in impressive form so far this term, scoring two goals and assisting one more across five appearances in the Premier League 2.