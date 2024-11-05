A look at the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and rumours.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All in all, Sunderland’s summer transfer business has proven itself to be fairly effective so far this season.

While supporters are still waiting to catch their first glimpses of a handful of new faces, including the likes of Salis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic, there are other acquisitions, such as Chris Mepham and Wilson Isidor, who have made a notable impact on the first team picture at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But away from Wearside, there are a couple of former Black Cats who have been forced to endure relatively inauspicious fortunes since the window closed at the end of August. With that in mind, and with plenty of stories doing the rounds, here’s a round-up of the latest Sunderland-related transfer chatter.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Leicester keen on Clarke

On paper, the departure of Jack Clarke was, by far, the biggest blow that Sunderland had to absorb this summer. After a talismanic turn in the North East, the winger left for newly-promoted Ipswich Town in a deal worth an initial £15 million, but the sudden ascent of Romaine Mundle has ensured that the Black Cats have barely been impacted by the 23-year-old’s exit.

Things have not exactly gone to plan for Clarke at Portman Road, however, with the wide man registering three starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League so far, and with just a single assist to his name at the time of writing. And despite having only signed for Ipswich a short while ago, the attacker is already being touted for a prospective exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Sun, fellow top flight new boys Leicester City are eyeing a swoop for the ex-Sunderland star, but the Foxes could face some considerable obstacles in their efforts to lure Clarke to the King Power Stadium. For one thing, because Clarke has already played for two clubs this season, he is unable to represent a third. For another, even if Ipswich were inclined to sell, it is said to be unlikely that they would aid the survival bid of a relegation rival by agreeing to a deal.

Michut signs for new club

Elsewhere, former Sunderland midfielder Edouard Michut has found a new club. The Frenchman spent the 2022/23 campaign on the books at the Stadium of Light before returning to parent club Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. Since then, however, he has endured a turbulent time, leaving the Ligue 1 giants for Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor before having his contract ripped up over a wage dispute.

As such, Michut has been a free agent of late, but on Tuesday morning Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard confirmed that they have completed a deal to take him to the Netherlands. Speaking to the club’s in-house media, the 21-year-old said: "I am happy to be back on the pitch with teammates. I have had good conversations with Americo Branco and trainer Danny Buijs in the past period, which makes me certain that Fortuna is a great next step in my career. I was in the stadium against SC Heerenveen and it immediately felt good. I am looking forward to getting started here."