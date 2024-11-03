The brother of one of Sunderland’s star players has penned a first professional deal for a Championship club

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich City have signed Romaine Mundle’s brother to a professional deal.

Rio Mundle, formerly of Tottenham and Leyton Orient, has penned his first professional contract at Norwich City until 2027. The 17-year-old can play in both full-back and midfield positions and has featured regularly for the Canaries’ under-18s side this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rio Mundle has featured 15 times for City's under-18s this term and has scored twice in the under-18 Premier League competition. The youngster bagged a goal in the recent 3-2 victory over their Arsenal counterparts last weekend.

"It feels amazing, it's something that me and my family have been working towards ever since I could kick a ball. It's such a surreal moment for me and my family," Mundle told the Canaries' official channels.

"I can play in a couple of positions. Right-back or in midfield are my favourite to play. I like to think I'm confident on the ball, ready at any time and I like to drive with the ball and get forward. I'm a very forward-thinking player."

After joining the club last January, brother Romaine Mundle has been handed the chance to shine after Jack Clarke’s departure to Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about waiting for his opportunity at Sunderland, Romaine Mundle said earlier this season: “I knew it would come. I didn't know when it would come, but I knew it would come. I just try to stay consistent in training and keep working hard. This stuff happens in football where you're called upon at a time like this and you're going to have to showcase and show everyone what you can do.”