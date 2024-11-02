Wilson Isidor has fast becoming a fan favourite amongst Sunderland supporters after his loan move last summer

Dan Neil says loanee striker Wilson Isidor “loves it” at Sunderland after his goalscoring start.

The Black Cats team captain combined with the French striker last Saturday against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light for Sunderland’s superb second goal of the afternoon with Isidor volleying into the bottom corner from Neil’s pass.

Indeed, Isidor has won Sunderland fans over with his bubbly personality and his good goal return. The Zenit man has netted four times in just six starts for the club since his transfer move during the summer window. Shortly after joining, Isidor played for the club’s under-21s at Eppleton to gain fitness, with Neil watching on from the stands.

“I've noticed in a lot of the games, his movements being top. I watched him in a few of the 21s games when he first came,” Neil said after Sunderland’s win against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light last weekend, which extended their lead at the top of the Championship to five points ahead of this Saturday’s clash against QPR.

He continued: “I was sitting a bit higher in the crowd, so I could see everything. His movement's really good and you see how fast he is. So whenever you see with half a pitch to run into, even a quarter of a pitch to run into, you put the ball in behind.

“I've seen his movement against Oxford and managed to execute the pass and he's done well with the finish as well, let's be honest. It was an alright pass, but a little karate kick into the bottom corner is probably a little bit better than the pass.”

“He loves it,” Neil added when asked about Isidor’s interactions with fans recently. “You know, it's refreshing to see because he's come to the club on loan from Zenit, and he's come in and embraced the whole culture of the club, and he's very enthusiastic, very loud. He's doing really well, but we have to just keep his feet on the ground. He sits next to me in the changing room, and he speaks very good English!”