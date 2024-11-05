The former Sunderland defender has been speaking about his time at the club

Former Sunderland defender DeAndre Yedlin has opened up on his time at the Stadium of Light, and how it impacted his mentality for the rest of his career moving forward.

The American spent a season on loan with the Black Cats in 2015/16, making 25 appearances across all competitions as he helped Sam Allardyce’s side to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Yedlin would also go on to play for Sunderland’s fierce local rivals, Newcastle United, and while he has conceded that the Magpies carry more name recognition back in his home country, it is his stint on Wearside that he describes as “one of the most important chapters” of his life.

Now on the books at MLS outfit FC Cincinatti, Yedlin gave a recent interview, as quoted by Four Four Two, in which he said: “Newcastle is the big one on my resume. When I meet people here in the States, they don't say Sunderland, they say ‘the Newcastle player’.

“Big Sam is a bit more defensive, so positioning-wise, I had to work on that side of the game. I wasn't in a different position on the field, but as far as how the team wanted to play, defensively I had to work a lot harder.”

“I don’t remember who we were playing, but there was one game where I got pulled out after 20 minutes. For a soccer player, that's not exactly what you want. For the next two months, I was sulking, feeling bad for myself, and obviously, I was on loan, so it wasn’t really the position you want to be in.

“In hindsight, it [Sunderland] was probably one of the most important chapters of my life. But when I moved to Newcastle, it was a big moment for me because all my friends at home knew Newcastle. To play for such a historic club, in that stadium, under Rafa Benitez, a legendary coach, was a significant moment.”

He added: "I still follow Newcastle. I obviously want the best for the club. The club did so much for me, so I think it's important to follow them and support them. I'm extremely happy that the club has found success, and for me, that's what the fans deserve."