The Black Cats saw their lead at the top of the Championship table cut to three points after Saturday’s battling draw at QPR came on the same day promotion rivals Leeds United eased to a 3-0 home win against struggling Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield United claimed a 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers. However, there was some good news for Regis Le Bris and his players on Sunday after Jake Cooper got the only goal of the game as fourth placed Burnley fell to a narrow defeat at a Millwall side that are now sat on the verge of the play-off spots.