There was an unexpected boost for Sunderland as they aim to return to the Premier League this season.

One of Sunderland’s main promotion rivals fell to a surprise defeat on Sunday afternoon after Burnley emerged empty handed from their visit to Millwall.

Scott Parker’s side were set as one of the favourites to secure an immediate return to the Premier League ahead of their first season under the former Newcastle United and West Ham United midfielder. The Clarets could have moved to within three points of the table-topping Black Cats with a win at The Den - but a second-half header from defender Jake Cooper ensured the Lions secured a win that helped them move to within two points and one place of the play-off spots. The defeat marked only the second time Parker’s side have suffered a defeat in the league this season - but that meant little to the Clarets boss as he identified the key area where his players had been found wanting during the game.

Speaking after the game, he told Sky Sports: “There needs to be more of an intent about us for sure, a mentality and an intent in the final third and that’s a mentality about us in those moments. The quality in the final third, it’s the toughest part of the pitch in any team. The top end of the pitch is the decision-makers and they are the decisive ones. Today we lacked some quality and our general mentality in the final third to go and score goals and be a dominant force.”

That result means only Leeds United remain within striking distance of Sunderland ahead of a hectic weekend across the Championship. As the ten-man Black Cats battled their way to a goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, Leeds moved to within three points of Regis Le Bris’ side after Dan James, Joel Piroe and Brandon Aaronson all found the net in their 3-0 home win against Plymouth Argyle. Sheffield United are a further point and place behind Leeds after they claimed an impressive 2-0 win at play-off contenders Blackburn Rovers and they will be the first of the top three in action in midweek when they visit Bristol City on Tuesday night. That comes on the same night fifth placed Watford will hope to build on their 6-2 win at Sheffield Wednesday by collecting another three points on the road as they visit Swansea City.

Wednesday night sees Sunderland and Leeds in action as they travel to Preston North End and Millwall respectively before an action-packed midweek comes to a close with Burnley’s visit to sixth placed West Bromwich Albion on Thursday.