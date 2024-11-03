Sunderland maintained their excellent start to the season with a draw in difficult circumstances in QPR

Sunderland maintained their position at the top of the Championship table with a battling draw against QPR on Saturday afternoon.

Here's Phil's key talking points from the game...

A GOOD POINT - IN THE END

The Championship may no longer be able to call itself the most competitive division in the world, parachute payments turning it slowly but surely into a two-tier league with very few exceptions from season to season. But this was the perfect example of why even the giddiest of Sunderland fans haven't not been getting carried away in recent weeks. You've won three on the bounce, the team is an excellent place and it feels like you have competition for places everywhere you look. Then, all of a sudden, your two star midfielders for the season are facing a spell on the sidelines and you've got half an hour to play with ten men against a side whose performance belies their league position.

It was a game in two parts for Sunderland. Before Jobe Bellingham's red they were short of their best, lacking a bit of magic but still creating some decent chances throughout. It was an under-par performance by their lofty standards but the game was firmly in the balance. Bellingham's red changed the complexion of the contest entirely and from there until the end of the game, it's hard to really find fault with their performance.

QPR mustered only three shots inside Sunderland's box from the moment of Bellingham's departure to the final whistle, and two of those came in the initial five or so minutes after the red. While understandably dominating territory and possession, Simon Moore was never actually called into action through the final stretch and it only ever felt like QPR were going to score if they produced a worldie from long range. This was yet more evidence both of the spirit within the Sunderland squad and also their impressive defensive structure under Le Bris. Given how well they are performing on home turf, they have the platform for a very successful campaign if they can continue to be this resilient on the road. You can always judge an away performance by the reaction of the travelling supporters and the rousing reception they gave the players at full time told you that they appreciated the endeavour that had been on show. It was a tough afternoon's work but in the end it was a point very much gained. As expected, QPR were well organised and impressive in many phases of their game - but just lacked the firepower to make it count. Sunderland won't be the only team to have a difficult day here.

LE BRIS LEFT WITH A MAJOR HEADACHE

Bellingham's red, which could see him sidelined for three games, leaves Le Bris with a major headache come Wednesday night. Chris Rigg has not yet been ruled out of that game but at this stage he has to be considered a major doubt and it leaves Le Bris with a big gap to fill. It seems like he has four options at this stage, and all carry considerable risks. He can hand Milan Aleksic a debut, but that seems unlikely given that he has to date not trusted him with any minutes even from the bench. It also seems highly unlikely he'll bring Adil Aouchiche back from the start, given that Harrison Jones was preferred on the bench here.He could move Patrick Roberts infield, and either play Wilson Isidor out wide or start Tommy Watson. Or he could switch formation, bringing back Dan Ballard if fit and playing another striker. Or he could switch to a 4-2-2, handing Connolly his first start and asking either him or Isidor to drop back into midfield when required. Le Bris has operated with a small core of players so far this season and while the stability that has created has been a central part of the team's strong form, the downside is in moments like this where a player has to be brought in with little rhythm.

HJELDE EDGES CLOSER TO THE TEAM

This was the third game in a row that Leo Hjelde was introduced by Le Bris to help see it out in the closing stages. It was another brief cameo for the youngster but again underlined how highly valued he is by the Sunderland head coach.Le Bris has shown he doesn't hand out minutes freely and Hjelde's inclusion has been a reward for what Le Bris says have been consistently impressive training performances. Hjelde was often named captain of Le Bris's 'second' team through pre season, which is a reflection of his status within the group behind the scenes. The natural assumption might be that Hjelde could be on the move in January given his relative lack of minutes but don't count on it - Le Bris has sent him a strong message over the last week that he has a part to play if he can stay patient. Of course, Dan Ballard's imminent return will offer further competition for places.

MOORE IMPRESSES AGAIN

It was another game in which Sunderland protected their goalkeeper well but Moore has proven himself to be a safe pair of hands after his unexpected opportunity. While he isn't as bold as coming off his line for crosses and set plays as Anthony Patterson is, which is a hugely underrated part of the youngster's game, his handling is good and he evidently has the trust of his defence. With the odd exception, his kicking and particularly his long kicking was good in this game and helped relieve the pressure at times. He looks a very solid signing in what is increasingly looking like a strong summer window from Sunderland.