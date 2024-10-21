Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graeme Murty has named his starting XI to face Wolves in the Premier League Cup this evening

Graeme Murty has named his starting XI as Sunderland under-21s face their Wolves counterparts in the PL Cup at Eppleton CW this evening.

The young Black Cats won their last game - also in the PL Cup - against Huddersfield Town away from home, with winger Tommy Watson scoring one and striker Aaron Connolly netting a brace during the 3-2 win. That result left Sunderland with three points from two games in the competition after a loss to Sheffield United last month in Group D.

Murty’s men come into the clash having won their last three in all competitions with victories against Derby County in the Premier League 2 and Lyon in the PL International Cup on the board, alongside the Huddersfield Town win.

Murty has been boosted by the return to the starting XI of Ben Crompton, who has been missing with an injury. Forgotten first-team player Abdoullah Ba has also been given the nod. Jewison Bennette has been named in the starting XI with Zak Johnson also in the line-up. There was no place for Tommy Watson with the young winger expected to be included in Régis Le Bris’ first-team to face Luton Town on Wednesday evening in the Championship meaning Rhys Walsh took up a place on the left-hand side of Sunderland’s attack.

Crompton was withdrawn against Athletic Bilbao with a hamstring issue at the beginning of September. The defender started the Premier League International Cup match night at the Stadium of Light but was withdrawn 39 minutes into the first half after picking up an injury.

Sunderland starting XI: Cameron, Crompton, Anderson, Johnson, Bennette, Burke, Middlemas, H. Jones. Ba, Walsh, Ogunsuyi.

Sunderland subs: Richardson, Kindon, Lavery, Mitchell, Tutierov