Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wearside rowers have one of the world’s most famous competitions in their sights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lambton Rowing Club has launched a crowdfunding campaign to get its first new quad boat, with the goal of taking three crews to the famous Henley Royal Regatta in 2025.

Lambton Rowing Club aims take three crews to Henley in 2025. | 3rd party

The club was formed in 2022 so everyone can participate, enjoy themselves, have a good time and get out on the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the club’s boats and equipment are either loaned, borrowed or donated, so the purpose of the crowdfunder is to raise £10,000.

Since starting the club has achieved success in many regional and national events. Membership has grown considerably with well over 100 junior and adult members.

The ambition for 2025 is to send three crews down to Henley to compete nationally and put Lambton on the map.

Training has already started with rowers attending various intensive training camps. The plan is to send a senior quad to Henley Masters Regatta, a girls quad to Henley Women’s Regatta and a boys quad to Henley Royal Regatta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Steve Thompson said: “The purpose of raising funds is to buy our first brand new quad. When we started the club, we only had a couple of boats but over time, we have had to rely on our contacts across the country to ask for the use of second-hand boats and blades.

“Our athletes regularly train and race in these boats and you only have to look and admire what other clubs have access to. We are ambitious and want to buy a brand new boat for some of our more experienced rowers. It’s what they deserve.

“Our ultimate aim is to send three Lambton crews to compete at Henley Regatta next year and we truly believe we can achieve our goal, but we need the right equipment and this campaign will help us to deliver that.”

In return for supporting the campaign, the club is offering a variety of rewards including the opportunity to name and place company logos on the vessel and receive coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club sits in the grounds of the Lambton Estate and has access to a 15km stretch of the River Wear. It offers free rowing courses for adults and children. Children can join from age 11 (Year 7).

For more information visit www.lambtonrowing.co.uk. The crowdfunder is open until November 23. Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/lambton-henley-2025.