'Burning desires' - Ex-Sunderland player claims new club reminds him of Black Cats

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Max Power has been speaking about his new club in Denmark

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland midfielder Max Power has admitted that he has noticed plenty of similarities between his new club, Aarhus Gymnastikforening, and the Black Cats.

Power spent three years on the books at the Stadium of Light, signing from and leaving for Wigan Athletic in 2018 and 2021 respectively. After a two-year spell with the Latics, the 31-year-old took the decision to move to Saudi Arabia for a season, before returning to Europe this summer to link up with Danish outfit AGF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And even though he has been limited to just 134 minutes of action so far, Power has made it clear that he is willing to give his all for his new employers - and that he is feeling plenty of love from their fanbase, just like he did on Wearside.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, he said: “I can’t guarantee that we’ll win a title, but I can promise that I’ll try to do my best every time, whether it’s in the cup or the league. “In relation to the fanbase and the passion the fans have for both our home and away games, AGF reminds me in many ways of Sunderland and what I have experienced in England. It is the big club in the city, all burning desires are very successful.”

Power also opened up on his decision to seal a move to the Middle East last year, and has made no secret of the financial motivation behind his unexpected switch. He added: “I have always been brave enough to recognise that the change was about the financial side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was something that would benefit us in the long run as a family. I think it’s important to be open about it. I didn’t go to Saudi Arabia to change a lot. It was an exciting move; it was Robbie Fowler who wanted me and I’m a big Liverpool fan and come from the same area as him.”