The Echo's Roar podcast returns to Shots TV tonight, Tuesday, 10.30pm

The Roar podcast returns to Shots TV this evening, with the Sunderland Echo’s SAFC team on hand to discuss all of the latest developments on Wearside.

Ahead of a busy week for Regis Le Bris’ side, Rich Mennear and Jason Jones take a look back at Saturday’s 0-0 draw with QPR, while also glancing ahead to Wednesday evening’s trip to Preston North End. Watch this week’s episode in full here. A win could see the Black Cats extend their lead at the top of the table to six points, depending on other results. Sunderland will be without Jobe Bellingham following his sending off at the weekend, but could be in a position to welcome Chris Rigg back into the starting XI following his absence from the recent trip to London.

Elsewhere, there’s chat about Le Bris’ impressive start to life at the Stadium of Light, the need for January reinforcements in key areas of the pitch, and a dive into which U21s starlets have caught the eye so far this season.

The Roar podcast is recorded weekly with The Echo’s SAFC team Phil Smith, James Copley, and Jason Jones discussing all things Sunderland. The Roar can be viewed on Shots TV every week on Freeview 262 and Freely 565. Watch this week’s episode in full here.