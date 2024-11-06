What lies ahead for Sunderland and their Championship promotion rivals?

It has already been a remarkable season for Sunderland as the Black Cats have laid the foundations for what they hope will be a successful bid for promotion into the Premier League.

Having lost just two of their first 13 games under Regis Le Bris ahead of Wednesday night’s visit to Preston North End, Sunderland have surpassed pre-season expectations and there are genuine hopes the club can bring an end to what will be an eight-year absence from the Premier League by the time the current campaign comes to a close.

As previously written by The Echo, the Black Cats are outperforming the points totals of many of the recent Championship winners after 12 games and there are a whole host of reasons why the Wearside faithful should be excited as the season plays out. With the final international break of 2024 finally upon us following this weekend’s fixtures, all thoughts are about to turn towards a crucial part in any season as the run-in to the festive period arrives. Promotion pushes and relegation battles can’t be won or lost at this time - but the events of the next seven weeks can go a long wait to dictating how successful a side will be.

So what lies ahead for Sunderland and their promotion rivals? We take a look at the next six games for the current top seven in the Championship.

7th: Middlesbrough - 21 points

9/11 Luton Town (H) 23/11 Oxford United (A) 27/11 Blackburn Rovers (H) 30/11 Hull City (H) 6/12 Burnley (A) 10/12 Leeds United (A)

6th: West Bromwich Albion - 21 points

7/11 Burnley (H) 10/11 Hull City (A) 23/11 Norwich City (H) 26/11 Sunderland (A) 30/11 Preston North End (A) 8/12 Sheffield United (H)

5th: Watford - 22 points

8/11 Oxford United (H) 22/11 Plymouth Argyle (A) 26/11 Bristol City (H) 30/11 Queens Park Rangers (H) 7/12 Cardiff City (A) 11/12 Hull City (A)

4th: Burnley - 23 points

7/11 West Bromwich Albion (A) 10/11 Swansea City (H) 23/11 Bristol City (A) 26/11 Coventry City (H) 30/11 Stoke City (A) 6/12 Middlesbrough (H)

3rd: Leeds United - 26 points

6/11 Millwall (A) 9/11 Queens Park Rangers (H) 24/11 Swansea City (A) 27/11 Luton Town (H) 30/11 Blackburn Rovers (A) 7/11 Derby County (H)

2nd: Sheffield United - 28 points

10/11 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 23/11 Coventry City (A) 26/11 Oxford United (H) 29/11 Sunderland (H) 8/12 West Bromwich Albion (A) 11/12 Millwall (H)

6/11 Preston North End (A) 9/11 Coventry City (H) 23/11 Millwall (A) 26/11 West Bromwich Albion (H) 29/11 Sheffield United (A) 7/12 Stoke City (H)