The starlet continues to shine for Sunderland this season.

Sunderland sensation Chris Rigg has been given an unlikely shout-out in the House of Commons following his impressive start to the campaign for Regis Le Bris’ side.

The teenager has been in superb form since establishing himself as a first team regular for the Black Cats this term, and is reportedly attracting interest from a whole host of continental and Premier League giants following his meteoric rise to prominence. But it would appear that the academy graduate is also catching the eye beyond the confines of the footballing world.

On Wednesday, Lewis Atkinson - recently-elected Labour MP for Sunderland Central - delivered his maiden parliamentary speech, and during a wide-reaching contribution celebrating both the heritage and the potential of the city, the die-hard Mackem made a point of mentioning a number of high-quality talents that the Black Cats have produced in recent years - including Rigg.

He said: “The qualities of innovation and hard work have always been the building blocks of Sunderland’s economy. From the introduction of glassmaking in Britain at Bede’s monastery of St Peter’s, through the education of lightbulb inventor Joseph Swan, to becoming the UK’s leading digital smart city, Sunderland has always been a home of innovation. We have always made things.

“For 600 years, that meant ships. At our peak, the people of Sunderland were hard at work ‘macking’ a quarter of all ships produced globally each year, and we were likely dubbed ‘Mackems’ as a result. Wealth from shipyards and pits built Sunderland, but such work often caused a thirst, so it was handy that the most popular stout in the country was produced in the centre of town, at the Vaux brewery, until the second world war interrupted production.

”While the bravery and fortitude of Sunderland’s people has never been lacking, too often they have faced the headwinds of economic change without a government on their side. By the end of my childhood, the pits, the shipyards and even Vaux had all gone. But the people’s spirit and an understated determination remained, and it is thanks to them that our city is now on the up.

“I am not just referring to top-of-the-Championship Sunderland AFC, a football club that has provided me with more agony and ecstasy than even the Labour party has managed. Our Stadium of Light stands on the site of the Monkwearmouth colliery, but now instead of coal we produce a rich seam of talented players, such as Jill Scott, Jordan Pickford, Lucy Bronze and Chris Rigg.”

Atkinson added: “Elsewhere around the city, where there was previously decline we now see new beginnings. On the banks of the Wear, we no longer have shipyards, but we do have the Crown Works studio site, ready to be transformed into a landmark film studio. Where the brewery once stood, we have cranes in the sky for Riverside Sunderland, the most ambitious city centre regeneration project in the UK.

“We have our excellent university, with particular strengths in media and healthcare, and we have a city that loves a good time, where growing hospitality and cultural businesses provide plenty of decent days and nights. It might be a show at the Sunderland Empire, a meal at one of our many excellent British-Bangladeshi restaurants, or a gig at one of our independent venues.”