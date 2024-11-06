The former Sunderland academy player will face his old club on Wednesday evening.

Preston North End attacker Sam Greenwood has admitted that he is still a “big supporter” of Sunderland, and that he watches the Black Cats “week in, week out”.

The 22-year-old was on the books at the Stadium of Light as a youth player, but never made a senior appearance for his boyhood club before leaving for Premier League giants Arsenal in 2018. He would leave the Gunners for Leeds United two years later, and sealed a loan move to Deepdale from Elland Road over the summer.

Since then, Greenwood has shown an impressive turn of form, and has scored three goals in his last three matches. But while he will be looking to continue his purple patch against Sunderland, the forward has revealed that he still holds a great deal of affection for the Black Cats.

Speaking to Preston’s in-house media, he said: “It [playing Sunderland] means a lot to me personally, but I think I've just got to take it as another game. I was there from when I was six until 16. I had unbelievable times there, unbelievable memories, and I’m a big supporter as well. I always watch them week in, week out.”

Greenwood has scored against Sunderland before, during a previous loan stint with Middlesbrough, and has also opened up about what it felt like to find the back of the net against his boyhood side. He said: “It was a mad feeling, to be fair. Just seeing all my mates from school in the crowd who were giving me a bit as well. That’s why I didn't really celebrate because it felt so weird to us. My dad was in the crowd as well and all my family are Sunderland fans, so it was a weird feeling.”

The attacker also delivered his verdict on Preston’s recent run of form, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side currently 21st in the table having dropped points in four of their last five Championship outings. He added: “The performances have been there and the results haven't, so we just need to keep going with the performances. I'm sure the results will come in the end because it's no coincidence we're playing so well. We're just conceding some loose goals at times, so I think if we put that right, we'll be in a good place.”