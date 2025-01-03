Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Norwich City winger Borja Sainz has been charged by the Football Association for an alleged spitting incident during the defeat at Sunderland, writes PA.

Sainz is the Sky Bet Championship’s top scorer with 15 goals, but has not found the net for the Canaries in seven matches. Norwich were beaten 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on December 21, during which the 23-year-old Spaniard is alleged to have spat at a Sunderland player.

A statement from the FA read: “Norwich City’s Borja Sainz has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E1.1 following their EFL Championship match against Sunderland on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

“It is alleged that the forward committed the sending off offence of spitting at an opponent during the 74th minute. “Borja Sainz has until Tuesday January 7 2025, to provide a response.”

In December, Norwich saw captain Kenny McLean handed a retrospective four-match ban for violent conduct during the 3-0 defeat at QPR.

Canaries head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup has, meanwhile, moved to strengthen his squad with the arrival of winger Lewis Dobbin on loan from Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.