Sunderland are looking to strengthen their squad in the January window but the focus is on quality not quantity

Régis Le Bris is not expecting any immediate breakthroughs in the transfer market and insists that it is vital Sunderland are patient in waiting for the player to become available.

The Black Cats are actively looking to strengthen their squad to bolster their promotion prospects but Le Bris has said for an extended period of time that the club will focus on making a small number of quality additions. And the head coach says it is crucially important that any arrivals don't disrupt what he believes is a strong squad dynamic and cohesion.

"Nothing at the moment [is imminent], we are focused on the next game," Le Bris said.

"Now it's a question of opportunities in the market. We are not the only club with expectations for the window. We know it's unpredictable. We know exactly what we need. But you have to consider the reality and availability of the players. We'll see.

"It's important but it's not the most important point. The season now, the dynamic is launched, so you can make some subtle changes but can't change the whole dynamic. It's important to say again that the solutions are more inside than outside, but if we can adjust one, two, three elements to find the right balance for the second half of the season then that's fine. But we don't have to put too much attention on the window and say all the problems will be solved. It doesn't work like that."

Le Bris says he would rather get any business done early but added that he has been clear in his communication with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman that he is happy to wait for the right target. Le Bris said it was better to be 'accurate' than fast in recruitment.

"Patience is exactly the word I used with the owner and sporting director," Le Bris said.

"It's very important to find the right players rather than just focus on recruiting now. We have to be very accurate. The dynamic of the team is always very subtle so we knew a new player will have an influence, but it's not easy to find the right pieces of the jigsaw. Rather than being fast, we have to be accurate.

"What is our strength is the connection. We have to find a player who can connect. It's possible to add new talents but we have to remember our identity. If we can find the right player in three days I'm happy. But it's not easy to find.

"We are really connected. We can feel it in the building, everyone is connected - the owner, the sporting director, the recruitment team, the staff. We are connected as a team."

While Sunderland's squad is currently very stretched, Le Bris is also hopeful that the bulk of Sunderland's lengthy injury list will have cleared by the time the January window closes, strengthening his options for the final stretch of the Championship campaign.