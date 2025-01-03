Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has been the subject of widespread speculation in recent weeks

Sunderland could be in line to receive a notable boost in their efforts to keep first choice goalkeeper Anthony Patterson this month, with reports suggesting that long-term admirers Tottenham Hotspur could instead focus their attention on signing Wolves stopper Sam Johnstone.

Patterson has established himself as a key presence on Wearside in recent seasons, and remains the Black Cats’ undisputed number one between the sticks. Indeed, he has already racked up 21 appearances in the Championship this term, with his only absences enforced by a brief spell of injury.

The 24-year-old’s performances have been enough to catch the eye of high-profile suitors too, with the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United both credited with interest in recent times. But according to a fresh update, at least one of those clubs may look to bring in a goalkeeper from elsewhere this month.

As per TBR Football, Spurs are exploring the prospect of a loan deal for aforementioned Wolves talent Johnstone this January, with view to providing competition for Fraser Forster, who is currently deputising for the injured Guglielmo Vicario. For his part, the Molineux star has lost his starting role to Jose Sa in recent weeks, and is understood to be open to the idea of leaving his current employers in an effort to secure more frequent first team opportunities elsewhere. A temporary agreement could, therefore, suit all parties.

And from a Sunderland perspective, Spurs recruiting Johnstone over the coming weeks would almost certainly bring to an end any chances of the North London club making a significant bid for Patterson this winter as well. One complicating factor, however, is that Wolves have also been linked with the Black Cats academy graduate of late, and would presumably be on the lookout for goalkeeping reinforcements of their own, were Johnstone to depart between now and the end of the month.

As for Patterson himself, the goalkeeper has sought to play down any talk of his potential exit from the Stadium of Light. Speaking after his penalty-saving heroics against Sheffield United in midweek, when asked about speculation surrounding his future, he said: “Like I always say, I'm a Sunderland player and I'm concentrating on this season and getting to Sunderland where they belong really.”