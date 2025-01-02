Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland play Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday, January 17th

Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri will be suspended for his side’s Championship clash with Sunderland later this month after being shown a straight red card for violent conduct on New Year’s Day.

The 21-year-old was dismissed by referee Gavin Ward in the 87th minute of Wednesday’s 0-0 stalemate with Stoke City following a blatant stamp on full-back Junior Tchamadeu. With the ball innocuously running out of play in the Potters’ defensive third, the Tunisia international seemed to deliberately trample on the stomach of his prone opponent as he jogged past him.

Hannibal offered no complaint as he left the pitch at Turf Moor, but speaking after the final whistle, Clarets boss Scott Parker made it patently clear as to how disappointed he was following the moment of madness. The former England international said: “He [Hannibal] has let us down today. He’s let the team down, he’s let myself down, he’s let the staff down. He understands that.”

Reflecting on the incident from the commentary gantry, pundit Andy Walker said: “He sees it. He’s frustrated that he’s given a short pass away. His opponent goes to ground, and then he stamps on his stomach. What are you thinking of there, Hannibal? An outrageous display of a lack of discipline.”

And while Hannibal’s rashness did not cost Burnley too greatly in the short term, his red card does mean that he will now miss the Clarets’ next three matches. On Saturday lunchtime, they travel to Ewood Park to face local rivals Blackburn Rovers in a Lancashire derby, before contesting an FA Cup third round tie with Reading a week later. The following Friday, Parker’s men host Sunderland at Turf Moor in the Championship.

Hannibal was not part of Burnley’s squad when they travelled to the Stadium of Light back in August, only completing his permanent transfer from Manchester United four days after Regis Le Bris’ side recorded a 1-0 win over the Clarets. Romaine Mundle scored the decisive goal for Sunderland that day, with captain Dan Neil seeing a late red card following a second bookable offence.