Sunderland are looking to make it back-to-back home wins when Portsmouth visit the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.
After a change in formation yielded an excellent result against Sheffield United, Régis Le Bris has some big selection decisions to make. Here’s how we think he’ll go, both with his starting XI and his bench...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Firmly established as the club's first-choice goalkeeper. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Trai Hume
Has been in solid form since returning to the starting XI on Boxing Day and hard to imagine any rotation here. | Frank Reid
3. CB - Luke O'Nien
Has moved back into the heart of defence since Dan Ballard's injury and despite a tough first half in midweek he'll almost certainly continue here. | Frank Reid
4. CB - Chris Mepham
Mepham has been one of Sunderland's best players this season and excelled against Sheffield United on New Year's Day. A lock in the starting XI for the foreseeable future. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
