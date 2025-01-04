Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and substitutes to face Portsmouth predicted - gallery

Published 4th Jan 2025, 13:00 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2025, 15:01 GMT

Sunderland are looking to close the gap on the top two further still when they face Portsmouth on Saturday

Sunderland are looking to make it back-to-back home wins when Portsmouth visit the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

After a change in formation yielded an excellent result against Sheffield United, Régis Le Bris has some big selection decisions to make. Here’s how we think he’ll go, both with his starting XI and his bench...

Firmly established as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Firmly established as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

Has been in solid form since returning to the starting XI on Boxing Day and hard to imagine any rotation here.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Has been in solid form since returning to the starting XI on Boxing Day and hard to imagine any rotation here.

Has moved back into the heart of defence since Dan Ballard's injury and despite a tough first half in midweek he'll almost certainly continue here.

3. CB - Luke O'Nien

Has moved back into the heart of defence since Dan Ballard's injury and despite a tough first half in midweek he'll almost certainly continue here.

Mepham has been one of Sunderland's best players this season and excelled against Sheffield United on New Year's Day. A lock in the starting XI for the foreseeable future.

4. CB - Chris Mepham

Mepham has been one of Sunderland's best players this season and excelled against Sheffield United on New Year's Day. A lock in the starting XI for the foreseeable future.

