Sunderland closed the gap to the automatic promotion places to just two points after a hard-fought win over Portsmouth.
Wilson Isidor's early goal, his third in four games, proved the difference between the two sides. Portsmouth battled hard and put up stout resistance even after Marlon Pack's second-half red card, but the Black Cats held on for another crucial home win.
Here’s how we rated the Black Cats...
1. Anthony Patterson
Dealt with set plays well and had few saves to make. Did get away with one or two slack passes out from the back. 6
2. Trai Hume
Some really good interplay with Patrick Roberts in the second half and got through some good defensive work. Had a good game. 7
3. Chris Mepham
Dominated his aerial duel with Colby Bishop and used the ball well, which was crucial to Sunderland’s win. Another mature display. 7
4. Luke O'Nien
Distribution was a touch erratic through the first half but did drive forward really well in the second and got into good areas. Never looked too troubled defensively. 7
