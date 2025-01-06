Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland and Championship-related transfer news during the January transfer window

The January transfer window is now upon us, with Sunderland and their Championship rivals eyeing deals during the winter trading period.

Here, though, we take a look at the most interesting Sunderland and Championship-related transfer stories that you may have missed:

Leeds United’s potential £8million deal

Sunderland’s promotion rivals Leeds United are reportedly ready to bid for Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf, 26, in January. That’s according to Leeds United News, who state that the Sky Blues would listen to offers over £8million for the former Arsenal man.

Their report also adds that Coventry City have to “keep on track” with financial requirements and may have to consider a substantial bid for one of their key players during the January transfer window, with Leeds United keen to strengthen as their promotion push continues under Daniel Farke.

Middlesbrough handed boost after £30million valuation

Liverpool have slapped a £30million pricetag on Middlesbrough loanee Ben Doak after interest from Crystal Palace.

The young Scottish winger has been in electric form for Michael Carrick’s side in the Championship so far this season, cementing himself as a key player for the North East side. However, his impressive performances have prompted Premier League interest, with Crustal Palace bidding £15million for the player.

The bids for the 19-year-old were turned down by Liverpool, who believe the attacker can play for their first team in the future. To prevent further offers, the Reds have reportedly set an asking price of £30million for the player, meaning he is all but certain to remain at Middlesbrough during the window

Sunderland transfer latest during first six-days of window

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are keen on a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young, according to the latest reports.

Alan Nixon, a journalist for The Sun newspaper and transfer insider, has claimed that the Premier League giants are tracking the England youth international goalkeeper during the January transfer window. Young is currently on loan at Salford City in League Two, where he has kept seven clean-sheets in eight EFL games.

However, Young has just penned a new deal at the Academy of Light, which will extend his stay at Sunderland until 2028, leaving the Black Cats in an extremely strong position ahead of any potential bids from Manchester City. Guardiola’s men are next in action against Young’s Salford City in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

Elsewhere, Régis Le Bris says Sunderland will not rush into a decision on Adil Aouchiche’s future at the club and added that the player himself is happy having forced his way back into contention.

Aouchiche had at one stage been widely expected to leave this month, having not been part of the head coach’s plans at the start of the season. However, he has impressed Le Bris with his work behind the scenes and some strong substitute appearances in a new left-wing role have opened up an unexpected avenue into the team amid a lengthy injury list. You can read more about that here.