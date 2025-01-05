Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s club captain made a couple of mistakes during the win against Sheffield United

Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has defender Luke O’Nien ahead of Sunday’s game against Portsmouth in the Championship.

During Sunderland’s last game against Sheffield United, Chris Wilder’s side were awarded a penalty in the first half after O’Nien’s foul on Wales international striker Kieffer Moore. However, Anthony Patterson came to the rescue, with the goalkeeper producing the save to keep the scores level.

Sunderland then went a goal ahead when Eliezer Mayenda raced through to slot past Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper, but disaster struck minutes later after O’Nien headed an own goal past Patterson to hand Chris Wilder’s side the equaliser.

O’Nien, though, was once again bailed out by his teammates, with Man of the Match Mayenda turning provider this time for Wilson Isidor, who produced an electric run and finish in what turned out to be the winning goal before the halftime interval.

Speaking ahead of the game against Portsmouth on Sunday, ex-Sunderland hero Bennett moved to defend O’Nien with the former player also pointing towards the example of Mayenda, who missed big chances against Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City before scoring and assisting against Sheffield United.

Bennett said: “He makes a couple of mistakes, and then all of a sudden everyone’s thinking: ‘He shouldn’t be doing that’, ‘He shouldn’t be playing here’, and you’re thinking, ‘Hold on a minute, players do make mistakes’.

“We talk about Mayenda, and people focused on the two opportunities he missed in the last two games, not his overall game, which had been good.”