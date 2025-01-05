Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland starlet has been linked with Manchester City despite penning a new contract at the Academy of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are keen on a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young, according to the latest reports.

Alan Nixon, a journalist for The Sun newspaper and transfer insider, has claimed that the Premier League giants are tracking the England youth international goalkeeper during the January transfer window. Young is currently on loan at Salford City in League Two, where he has kept seven clean-sheets in eight EFL games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nixon writes: “Manchester City are back on the trail of Sunderland's England under-20 keeper Matty Young. City were keen on Young, 18, before he made the breakthrough to first-team football and have been checking him out on loan at Salford. Young had to wait for a start in League Two but then reeled off a run of shutouts. The Black Cats would sell at the right price.”

However, Young has just penned a new deal at the Academy of Light, which will extend his stay at Sunderland until 2028, leaving the Black Cats in an extremely strong position ahead of any potential bids from Manchester City. Guardiola’s men are next in action against Young’s Salford City in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

Speaking after the announcement of Young’s new deal, Sunderland’s sporting director Speakman said: “We’re pleased with Matty’s progress at present and thrilled that he has extended his contract through to 2028. His recent England Under-20 debut at 17 years of age provides a nice reference point of where he is currently and through continued hard work and dedication, he can go on to achieve much more.”

The player himself added: “Signing this deal until 2028 means so much to me because I love this club. I have been here for more than a decade and I am delighted to extend my stay. Last year, I had my first experience of travelling and training with the first team, which was a huge milestone. Since then, I’ve gained valuable experience on loan at Darlington and now at Salford City. My focus is on continuing to work hard, and I hope that one day I’ll get my chance to play for Sunderland."