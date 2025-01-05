Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The goalkeeper now looks likely to move to Tottenham in a move which could have ramifications for Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur have been continually linked with a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson in recent months.

Though the Academy of Light stopper was never expected to leave during the January window, Spurs’ goalkeeping problems had prompted speculation suggesting the Premier League club could be set to test Sunderland’s resolve during the winter window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it now looks like Ange Postecoglou’s side have moved onto another target in Antonin Kinsky. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Spurs are nearing a deal to sign the shot-stopper in a move that would surely end Tottenham’s interest in Patterson at least for the moment.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

On X, Romano said: “Tottenham will spend over £10million for Antonin Kinsky as new goalkeeper, long term deal also agreed. Slavia Prague and Spurs will sign all the formal documents today after the game. Permanent move.”

Additional reports from Sky Sports have stated that Kinsky flew into London on Saturday ahead of his medical over the weekend. Their report also adds that the figure for the move is likely to be around £12.5million to Tottenham from Slavia Prague.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs have serious issues in goal with first-choice Guglielmo Vicario injured and Fraser Forster among those who have caught a sickness bug. The goalkeeper has kept 12 clean sheets in the Czech First League across 19 league appearances for Slavia Prague this campaign, with the club top of their domestic league.