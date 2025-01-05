Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland manager has joined the likes of Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp...

Former Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has now taken charge of 1,000 games as a football manager.

Speaking ahead or Wrexham’s last game, Parkinson said: "I can remember my first game like it was yesterday and every game you go into, you want to win as much as your first one. I took my first job, Colchester United which was a team down the lower reaches of League One.

Parkinson won five promotions during his managerial career. Two with Wrexham and one a piece with Colchester United, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers, though he was sacked by Sunderland whilst managing the club in League One.

However, the ex-Hull City, 57, boss celebrated 1,000 games with a late win against Peterborough United in League One over the weekend, with former Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher netting the winner for Parkinson. Parkinson has now joined the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho in reaching the four-figure landmark.

Being successful in your first job, it gives you a great chance. Of course, I've had great support from my family and a lot of great people I've worked with. To still be in the game all these years later, I'm very proud of that,’ he concluded.

Fletcher, 37, joined the club two summers ago after stints with Wolves, Sunderland, Burnley, Hibs, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City during his long career. The striker has netted five times in 19 games for Parkinson this campaign. Wrexham also employs two other former Sunderland players within their ranks: James McClean and Goerge Dobson are also part of Parkinson’s squad in League One.