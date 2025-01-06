Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The teenager continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League despite signing a new deal at Sunderland last summer

Crystal Palace are showing “renewed interest” in Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham during the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 19-year-old is expected to be the subject of transfer interest during the winter window despite signing a new deal with Sunderland just last summer. Over recent weeks, Reports have emerged linking Jobe with Dortmund and Premier League club West Ham. Crystal Palace also placed several bids for the player last summer, which were rejected by Sunderland.

Sunderland are thought to value the player at around the £20million to £30million mark. However, with the window now open again, talkSORT are claiming that Crystal Palace are set to reignite the interest in the brother of Real Madrid and England superstar Jude Bellingham. It is thought to be highly unlikely the player will leave during the winter, though a big bid could leave Sunderland with a decision to make.

Their report reads: “Crystal Palace are showing renewed interest in Jobe Bellingham, talkSPORT understands. It's understood that the Black Cats value Bellingham at £20million. Palace are keen to strengthen their squad this month and believe that the 19-year-old fits the bill.”

After Sunderland’s recent game against Swansea City, Jobe spoke to the club’s in-house media team following his winning goal in South Wales at the Liberty Stadium as the Black Cats came from two down to win 3-2.

“I try and calm myself down most of the time, to be honest with you,” Jobe reflected on his celebrations after the game. “But when I score, I just seem to lose it, but I don't know why. I just lose it, especially when it's in front of the away fans and the manner of the win, which it was.”

He added: “They're unbelievable moments and that's why you play football. They're moments that you live for and when there is a bit of adversity, that's the reason you build your character so that you can come back from those moments and they don't beat you up. Unbelievable, unbelievable moment. I love the fans, they're amazing.

“The support we get is second to none in the country. I think they're the best in the country. I'm so glad that they've come this far and they've seen a victory and there's some big away days coming up as well, which, you know, Blackburn, where they've sold it out against 7,000, they're insane, really. The connection between all of us is massive, but for me personally, I just feel the fondness between the fans, and I love it. Long may it continue.”

“Character is the big word, really,”Jobe added after the game.” After being like that in the first half where we weren't at the races, I made the mistake for the second goal. You're trying to gather your thoughts throughout the game and refocus yourself. But there's still a game to play. You've still got to try and rectify mistakes that you make. Obviously, the fans have come so far and I'm so glad that we got that moment together. It was a great moment, unbelievable.”