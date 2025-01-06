Championship boss eager to 'sort' contract for ex-Sunderland player this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland player Jon McLaughlin could be about to sign a new deal with Swansea City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swansea City manager Luke Williams has earmarked talks over a new contract with former Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin as a matter of some priority for his club over the coming weeks.

The veteran stopper signed for the Swans on a short-term deal in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, but is yet to make his debut for the club. Nevertheless, he has seemingly impressed behind the scenes, and with his contract set to expire this month, Williams has made it clear that he would like to extend the 37-year-old’s stay in Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in a recent press conference, the Swansea boss said: "We need to sort that [McLaughlin’s contract] out pretty soon. He's been a very good addition to us and hopefully everyone gets to see him on the pitch in the near future."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

And while McLaughlin is yet to make an appearance for Swansea, a recent dip in form from established number one Lawrence Vigouroux has brought into question the possibility of a change between the sticks - something which Williams is not averse to. When asked if the Scot is pushing for a start, the Swans boss added: "I don't see why not. He'd be more than happy to play - he's here to play."

Speaking about his arrival in Wales back in August, McLaughlin said: “It’s a pleasure to be here. I am really excited to join the club, it has been a total whirlwind couple of days. I was able to be around the boys at the game last night, and have had the chance to train with them today, which has been really good. It’s been great to be out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a short contract, but it’s a great opportunity and I hope I can come here and show my value and try and turn it into something longer term. I hope I can be involved on Saturday, it’s an exciting challenge. The games are coming thick and fast, it will be a challenge going there and I am sure the boys will be looking for a positive result.”

McLaughlin signed for Sunderland from Heart of Midlothian on a free transfer in the summer of 2018, making a total of 90 appearances before leaving to join Glaswegian giants Rangers two years later.