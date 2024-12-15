Sunderland fans will absolutely love this message from Jobe Bellingham after the Swansea City game

Jobe Bellingham has reiterated his love for Sunderland after Saturday’s win against Swansea in the Championship.

The former Birmingham City attacking midfielder netted the Black Cats’ winning goal in South Wales after his team had fallen 2-0 down at one point in the first-half. However, goals from Dan Ballard, Dan Neil and Jobe sealed a superb comeback win.

Over recent weeks, Reports have emerged linking Jobe with Dortmund and Premier League club West Ham. Crystal Palace also placed several bids for the player last summer, which were rejected by Sunderland, with the 19-year-old then signing a new contract with the Wearsiders. Sunderland are thought to value the player at around the £20million to £30million mark.

“I try and calm myself down most of the time, to be honest with you,” Jobe reflected on his celebrations after the game. “But when I score, I just seem to lose it, but I don't know why. I just lose it, especially when it's in front of the away fans and the manner of the win, which it was.”

He added: “They're unbelievable moments and that's why you play football. They're moments that you live for and when there is a bit of adversity, that's the reason you build your character so that you can come back from those moments and they don't beat you up. Unbelievable, unbelievable moment. I love the fans, they're amazing.

“The support we get is second to none in the country. I think they're the best in the country. I'm so glad that they've come this far and they've seen a victory and there's some big away days coming up as well, which, you know, Blackburn, where they've sold it out against 7,000, they're insane, really. The connection between all of us is massive, but for me personally, I just feel the fondness between the fans, and I love it. Long may it continue.”

Sunderland made the worst possible start when the hosts were able to recycle a corner just five minutes into the game with a defensive mix-up leaving Zan Vipotnik to hammer home a volley from a matter of yards. The Black Cats quickly fell two behind slack play gave Swansea the ball back on the edge of the box and forced Jobe into a foul. Liam Cullen did the rest, stepping up and curled a superb free kick in off the underside of the bar.

“Character is the big word, really,”Jobe said after the game.” After being like that in the first half where we weren't at the races, I made the mistake for the second goal. You're trying to gather your thoughts throughout the game and refocus yourself. But there's still a game to play. You've still got to try and rectify mistakes that you make. Obviously, the fans have come so far and I'm so glad that we got that moment together. It was a great moment, unbelievable.

“Just before, I said to Wilson, just keep attacking the front post and try and create space for me at the back. That's routine, really, but I just emphasised it to him and I thought, I've just got to keep hitting the six-yard box, keep hitting the box. And Rigby got in a great position. Pat did some good work and I thought, you've just got to cross it. So, I just made my way into the frame of the goal, really, and I just smashed it in. Yes, it's a great feeling.”

“If we step back and look over the last year or so, you could lose that game. I remember Plymouth last year, we were 2-0 down. Obviously, the fans are on your back in terms of the away crowd. You come to a stadium where, when they score, they usually win. So, when they score, they take control of the games and they easily smash teams, really. They're a really good side. You look at that Plymouth game, there was a Southampton game last year where you go two goals down and you've got to show some character.

“We've really learned from that and that's all you can do from those tough situations, is learn. In any walk of life, you've just got to learn and keep moving. And I think today we showed how much we've learned in the past year, not only individually, but as a team as well. Looking at each other, you can see that we all want it. We all want to get back in the game and we know exactly how to do it. As we spoke during the half-time break, we changed something tactically and we were back at it.”

Sunderland’s win against Swansea in South Wales made it seven points from their last three games after a win against Stoke City last weekend and a draw versus Bristol City last Tuesday, both games coming at the Stadium of Light. At the time of writing, Sunderland are third in the Championship with Burnley still to play

“That just shows the perspective in football,” Jobe added. “If you lose that game today, it looks like a poor week, but in turn, it's been a really good week and there's loads of confidence to take from it, especially the manner of the win. Going into the home game, like you said earlier, to the Norwich home game, we take loads of confidence and there's a lot of positive feelings in the group now.”