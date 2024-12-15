Sunderland academy starlet reflects on 'amazing' start to season after Liverpool exit

Marcus Neill has impressed since signing for Sunderland over the summer

Sunderland starlet Marcus Neill has admitted that it has felt “amazing” to start the new season in such impressive form for the Black Cats’ U18 side.

The teenager arrived on Wearside from Liverpool’s academy over the summer, and has wasted little time in making his mark for his new club. At the time of writing, the forward has six goals to his name, and tops the U18s’ goal-scoring charts alongside Jack Whittaker and Armenian youth international Finn Geragusian.

Indeed, Neill’s early showings in the North East were enough to earn him a call-up to Graeme Murty’s U21s in October, and the promising talent is delighted with how things are progressing for him in red and white thus far.

Speaking to Sunderland’s in-house media, he said: “To have six goals so far obviously feels amazing, and the team, as well, have really helped me to score the goals, and that’s the main thing for me. I think that me and Finn work hard together to score these goals and assists, and it’s obviously led to being called up to the 21s, which I’m really happy about, and hopefully I can contribute more.”

Attention for Neill and his U18 teammates will now turn to Tuesday night, when the young Black Cats begin their FA Youth Cup campaign with a third round encounter against Derby County at Pride Park.

Addressing the prospect of featuring in that clash, Neill said: “I’m massively looking forward to it. It’s going to be a big game against a really good team, and I’m really excited to see what it brings, and hopefully we can get through to the next round. Playing at their ground will be a bit different to what we’re used to, but I can’t wait and it’ll be a great experience for me and the rest of the lads.”