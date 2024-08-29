Ex-Sunderland, Rangers and Bradford City goalkeeper signs short-term deal with EFL club
Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has found himself a new home in the EFL.
The 36-year-old Scotland international shot-stopper became a free agent at the end of last season after his contract with Rangers expired. McLaughlin, who has played for the likes of Bradford City and Burton Albion during his career, had been at Ibrox for four years.
McLaughlin signed for Sunderland in June 2018 when the club was languishing in League One and went on to make 90 appearances in all competitions before moving to Rangers two seasons later. The keeper only played 46 times for Rangers and was released earlier this summer.
McLaughlin, though, has signed a short-term deal with Championship club Swansea City. The Swans have signed the player until January subject to international clearance and will provide competition and cover between the sticks while Andy Fisher is sidelined following surgery on a groin injury sustained recently.
