Ex-Sunderland and Man Utd player released just months after signing for new club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland man Corry Evans is once again a free agent having left Bradford City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irishman had been a free agent after leaving the Stadium of Light over the summer, but returned to the professional game in October to put pen to paper on a deal aimed at fleshing out a Bantams squad that was ravaged by injury. Since then, the 34-year-old has made nine appearances for Bradford, including six in League Two. He has, however, started on just one occasion, and the club have now confirmed that he has been released following the expiration of his original contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Evans has struggled for regular first team minutes in any capacity since suffering a serious ACL injury while playing for Sunderland in January 2023. In total, the veteran talent made 67 appearances during his time on Wearside, scoring two goals and assisting two more. He also captained the Black Cats to victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley in the 2022 League One play-off final.

Upon signing for Bradford last year, the 72-cap Northern Ireland international said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to join Bradford City. It’s a massive club with a passionate fanbase, and I can’t wait to get started.”

City manager Graham Alexander added: "We’re bringing Corry in on a short-term deal to help us with his experience and quality. He’s another option in the midfield that can compliment the personnel we already have in there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans started his career as a youth with Manchester United, but failed to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils before leaving the club to join Hull City in 2011. From there, he would sign for Blackburn Rovers, where he spent the majority of his playing career, racking up 220 outings in the process. The midfielder would then seal a free transfer from Ewood Park to Sunderland in 2021, establishing himself as a key presence before injury derailed his involvement in the first team picture.