Former Sunderland captain Corry Evans has ended his period as a free agent after penning a short-term deal with Bradford City

Corry Evans has finally found a new club after signing a short-term deal with League Two side Bradford City. It was announced just under five months ago that the ex-Black Cats captain would leave the Stadium of Light at the end of his contract.

Along with Bradley Dack, Evans was one of the big names to leave Sunderland at the end of last season after injuries limited the pair’s involvment for the club. Evans made 67 appearances for Sunderland after joining from Blackburn Rovers in 2021 and played a part as the Black Cats were promoted back into the Championship via the League One play-offs.

The Northern Ireland international was a key part of the Sunderland side in their first campaign back in the Championship until he sustained an ACL injury in January 2023. He had played 24 times in the Championship in the 2022-23 campaign but was sidelined for 15 months, only returning for the final three fixtures of last season as he came off the bench in matches against Millwall, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

Evans has only signed a deal with the Bantams until January 2025 as he looks to get his playing career back on track. The Northern Ireland international, who is the brother of Manchester United and ex-Sunderland defender Jonny Evans, came through the academy at the Red Devils before signing for Hull City. He then made the switch to Blackburn where he spent the majority of his career before heading north east to the Stadium of Light.

After signing for the Bantams, Evans - who has been capped 72 times by Northern Ireland, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to join Bradford City. It’s a massive club with a passionate fanbase, and I can’t wait to get started.”

City manager Graham Alexander added: "We’re bringing Corry in on a short-term deal to help us with his experience and quality. He’s another option in the midfield that can compliment the personnel we already have in there."

Evans’ first game for the Bantams could be on Monday night as Bradford host Newport County at Valley Parade in League Two. The West Yorkshire club are the best supported side in the fourth tier, with an average home attendance of more than 16,000.

Upon leaving Sunderland, Evans had this message to supporters: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from the club. This club, and all of you, have been my family for the past three years, and leading this team as captain has been the greatest honour of my career. Your unwavering support, passion, and loyalty have been a constant source of inspiration to me and my teammates.

“Together, we've experienced unforgettable highs. That day at Wembley is one that I will never forget. It's been a privilege to fight for this badge and to represent you on the pitch. Though my journey with Sunderland is coming to an end, myself and my family will forever be supporting you. Thank you for everything, and I wish the club nothing but success in the future. Ha'way the Lads!”