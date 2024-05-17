Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Club captain Corry Evans will leave Sunderland this summer following the end of his contract.

Corry Evans has delivered a heartfelt message to Sunderland fans after it was announced the midfielder will leave the club this summer.

The 33-year-old midfielder captained the Black Cats as they won promotion from League One in 2022, beating Wycombe in the play-off final at Wembley. Evans was then a key player for the side following their return to the Championship, before suffering an ACL injury in January last year, which kept him sidelined for 15 months.

Sunderland had a one-year option to extend Evans’ stay on Wearside but have opted not to renew the midfielder’s contract. In a message on the club’s website, Evans said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from the club. This club, and all of you, have been my family for the past three years, and leading this team as captain has been the greatest honour of my career. Your unwavering support, passion, and loyalty have been a constant source of inspiration to me and my teammates.

“Together, we've experienced unforgettable highs. That day at Wembley is one that I will never forget. It's been a privilege to fight for this badge and to represent you on the pitch.

“Though my journey with Sunderland is coming to an end, myself and my family will forever be supporting you. Thank you for everything, and I wish the club nothing but success in the future.