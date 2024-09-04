Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dan Ballard hopes to see one of his former Sunderland teammates back in the game soon

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard hopes former Black Cats captain Corry Evans will have a new club soon as the 33-year-old midfielder remains a free agent following his release at the end of last season.

Evans captained Sunderland as they were promoted to the Championship in 2022, with the Black Cats beating Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final at Wembley. The Northern Ireland international was a key part of the side the following season until he sustained an ACL injury in January 2023.

He had played 24 times in the Championship in the 2022-23 campaign but was sidelined for 15 months, only returning for the final three fixtures of last season as he came off the bench in matches against Millwall, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday. Ballard and Evans are well acquainted having been teammates at both international and club level. And the defender believes the midfielder still has more years to give as he expressed his wish to see him back playing soon.

Speaking from Northern Irelands’ international camp ahead of games with Luxembourg and Bulgaria, Ballard said of Evans: "He is a great player, he is a great person. I don't know what he is doing at club level at the moment but I hope he can find a good team because he is still a quality player. He has got, hopefully a few more years left to give."

Sunderland did retain a one-year option to extend Evans’ stay on Wearside but they opted not to renew the midfielder’s contract. In a message on the club’s website, Evans said in May: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from the club. This club, and all of you, have been my family for the past three years, and leading this team as captain has been the greatest honour of my career. Your unwavering support, passion, and loyalty have been a constant source of inspiration to me and my teammates.

“Together, we've experienced unforgettable highs. That day at Wembley is one that I will never forget. It's been a privilege to fight for this badge and to represent you on the pitch. Though my journey with Sunderland is coming to an end, myself and my family will forever be supporting you. Thank you for everything, and I wish the club nothing but success in the future. Ha'way the Lads!”