Sunderland confirm the 14 players leaving this summer plus those staying and those offered new deals
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland have confirmed that club captain Corry Evans will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.
Evans made 67 appearances across three seasons at the club having joined from Blackburn Rovers, and was an integral part of the side that won promotion from League One and then stabilised in the Championship. He departs after recently recovering from a major ACL injury.
Evans is one of four members of the senior squad who will leave as their contracts come to an end this summer, with Bradley Dack departing after an injury-hit first campaign at the club. Jack Diamond will leave after Sunderland opted not to take up the year-long extension on his current deal following a loan at Carlisle United, while fellow academy graduate Ellis Taylor will also depart. Taylor has been an integral part of the U21 side that has made it to the Premier League 2 play-off semi final due to be played on Monday.
While Mason Burstow will return to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell, Sunderland have not yet decided whether or not to trigger the clause that will make Callum Styles' switch from Barnsley permanent. Sunderland have also confirmed that ten academy players will be leaving this summer. Ben Creamer, Callum Wilson, Connor Pye, Daniel Obolo, Harry Gardiner, Jayden Sekete, Joe Ryder, Kailem Beattie, Michael Spellman and Thomas Chiabi are all set to depart. Harrison Jones and Caden Kelly have been retained.
Sunderland have also confirmed that they have offered new deals to a number of youngsters who will now weigh up their futures at the club, with a first professional contract offered in many instances. Cuba Mitchell, Daniel Cameron, Henry Fieldson, Jenson Jones, Luke Bell and Tom Lavery have all been offered fresh terms. A statement from the club said: "All at Sunderland AFC would like to thank our departing players for their professionalism and commitment and we wish them well for the future."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.