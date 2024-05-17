Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have today released their retained list following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign

Sunderland have confirmed that club captain Corry Evans will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Evans made 67 appearances across three seasons at the club having joined from Blackburn Rovers, and was an integral part of the side that won promotion from League One and then stabilised in the Championship. He departs after recently recovering from a major ACL injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans is one of four members of the senior squad who will leave as their contracts come to an end this summer, with Bradley Dack departing after an injury-hit first campaign at the club. Jack Diamond will leave after Sunderland opted not to take up the year-long extension on his current deal following a loan at Carlisle United, while fellow academy graduate Ellis Taylor will also depart. Taylor has been an integral part of the U21 side that has made it to the Premier League 2 play-off semi final due to be played on Monday.

While Mason Burstow will return to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell, Sunderland have not yet decided whether or not to trigger the clause that will make Callum Styles' switch from Barnsley permanent. Sunderland have also confirmed that ten academy players will be leaving this summer. Ben Creamer, Callum Wilson, Connor Pye, Daniel Obolo, Harry Gardiner, Jayden Sekete, Joe Ryder, Kailem Beattie, Michael Spellman and Thomas Chiabi are all set to depart. Harrison Jones and Caden Kelly have been retained.