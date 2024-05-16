Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s soon-to-be Championship rivals have begun a major rebuild following relegation

Sheffield United have begun a major rebuild ahead of their return to the Championship next season after confirming that five club stalwarts will depart when their contract expire at the end of June.

Chris Basham, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe are all set to be released having won nine promotions between them during their time at Bramall Lane. Further departures could follow when the Blades release their official retained list after the Premier League campaign ends this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement said: “The Blades can confirm Chris Basham, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe will leave the club when their contracts expire this summer.

“The aforementioned players will each embark on new chapters in their careers following the conclusion of this campaign, having helped the Blades to success during their spells at Bramall Lane.

“They share a total of nine promotions in their Blades careers and the club see fit to release this news ahead of the end of the campaign to enable them to receive acclaim from Unitedites for their contributions. With the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday being United's final fixture of the campaign, special acknowledgements will be paid to the five, with further tributes across the club's digital platforms. The five players will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they have made to Sheffield United Football Club. Further news with regards to the futures of other current squad members will follow in due course.”