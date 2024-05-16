Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Sunderland transfer headlines from around the web ahead of the transfer window

The transfer window is rapidly approaching with the rumour mill in full swing following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Sunderland have work to do under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey after last campaign’s 16th-placed finish. Here, we take a look at the main headlines that you may have missed:

The latest on Nazariy Rusyn

Talk in Rusyn’s native Ukraine suggests the attacker is ready to battle for a place in the starting XI next season after speculation over the weekend that the 25-year-old had interest from clubs in his homeland and Poland

Rusyn endured a challenging first campaign following his move from Zorya Luhansk last summer. However, sport.ua says that Sunderland have no interest in letting Rusyn leave on loan and that the player himself is ready to push for more regular football now that both he and his family are settled in the area. Rusyn has three years to run on his current deal.

Jobe Bellingham reports

The 18-year-old made 45 Championship appearances during his first season on Wearside, after arriving from Birmingham last summer, scoring seven goals for the Black Cats.

Several clubs have been said to be tracking Bellingham over the last year, with Tottenham and Newcastle among those credited with interest in the teenager. According to Football Insider, Champions League finalists Dortmund are also ‘considering a potential move for Bellingham after helping his brother, Jude, become one of the best players in world football.’

The length of Bellingham’s Sunderland contract wasn’t disclosed when he joined the club last summer when it was announced he’d signed a ‘long-term’ deal.

Other stories you may have missed

Former Sunderland target Jonson Clarke-Harris has signed for recently relegated Rotherham United after being released by League One club Peterborough United earlier this month.

