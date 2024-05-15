Ex-Sunderland and Hartlepool United man offered new contract after play-off heartbreak
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Sunderland and Hartlepool United man Luke Molyneux has been offered a new contract at Doncaster Rovers.
The attacking midfielder came through the youth ranks at the Academy of Light, joining the club back in 2014. Molyneux spent three senior seasons with Sunderland, playing once in the Championship, twice in League One and once in the Carabao Cup.
After loans with Gateshead and Hartlepool United, Molyneux was released by Sunderland while the club were languishing in League One. The player then signed with Pools on a permanent deal in 2019, staying at the club for three seasons and helping the club win promotion back to League Two.
The 24-year-old joined Doncaster Rovers two seasons ago and has cemented himself as a regular in their side, making 101 appearances in all competitions since 2020. The League Two club lost out in the play-off semi-finals to Crewe Alexandra last weekend but it has now been announced that Molyneux has been offered a new deal to remain at the club next season.
The former Sunderland played a key role in Rovers' march to the play-offs with ten goals and eight assists racked up across the whole league campaign. Molyneux’s first-team Sunderland debut came in a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 6 May 2018 at the Stadium of Light under Chris Coleman.
The Black Cats had already been relegated whereas Wolves had secured promotion to the Premier League. The player also played for the Black Cats in the EFL Trophy, making nine appearances in the competition across three seasons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.