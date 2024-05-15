Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland man provided 18 goal contributions for his club last season

Former Sunderland and Hartlepool United man Luke Molyneux has been offered a new contract at Doncaster Rovers.

The attacking midfielder came through the youth ranks at the Academy of Light, joining the club back in 2014. Molyneux spent three senior seasons with Sunderland, playing once in the Championship, twice in League One and once in the Carabao Cup.

After loans with Gateshead and Hartlepool United, Molyneux was released by Sunderland while the club were languishing in League One. The player then signed with Pools on a permanent deal in 2019, staying at the club for three seasons and helping the club win promotion back to League Two.

The 24-year-old joined Doncaster Rovers two seasons ago and has cemented himself as a regular in their side, making 101 appearances in all competitions since 2020. The League Two club lost out in the play-off semi-finals to Crewe Alexandra last weekend but it has now been announced that Molyneux has been offered a new deal to remain at the club next season.

The former Sunderland played a key role in Rovers' march to the play-offs with ten goals and eight assists racked up across the whole league campaign. Molyneux’s first-team Sunderland debut came in a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 6 May 2018 at the Stadium of Light under Chris Coleman.