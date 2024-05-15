Sunderland transfer gossip: Jobe Bellingham reports and what midfielder has said about his future
Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund have been linked with Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham.
The 18-year-old made 45 Championship appearances during his first season on Wearside, after arriving from Birmingham last summer, scoring seven goals for the Black Cats.
Several clubs have been said to be tracking Bellingham over the last year, with Tottenham and Newcastle among those credited with interest in the teenager. According to Football Insider, Champions League finalists Dortmund are also ‘considering a potential move for Bellingham after helping his brother, Jude, become one of the best players in world football.’
The length of Bellingham’s Sunderland contract wasn’t disclosed when he joined the club last summer, when it was announced he’d signed a ‘long-term’ deal.
When asked about his time at Sunderland back in February, Bellingham told the That's Football YouTube channel: "The atmosphere on matchdays is amazing. It's the perfect place to grow.
“What I've learnt is probably to not get too high and not get too low because it's a really emotional club. There are so many people who care about the club and want the best for it.
"In the Championship it's game after game, so when you do lose it's not the end of the world, although it can feel like it, especially at this club where it means so much."
