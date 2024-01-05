Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle are said to be tracking Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham - with other Premier League clubs reportedly keeping tabs on the teenager.

Bellingham, 18, signed for the Black Cats from Birmingham over the summer and has started 24 of the side's 26 Championship fixtures this season.

Newcastle were also credited with interest in the midfielder, with the Daily Mail claiming the Magpies spoke with Bellingham's family with a view to signing the teenager, before his move to Wearside. The report goes on to say Newcastle have continued to watch the player this term.

Tottenham are another club who are said to be monitoring Bellingham's progress, while Liverpool and Rangers have previously been linked with the player.

Bellingham is expected to start for Sunderland against Newcastle in their huge FA Cup third-round fixture at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

While discussing his move to Sunderland during an interview with Sky Sports last month, Bellingham said: "It was a big decision for me. Emotionally it was tough, but from a football perspective, it was a no-brainer, with the chances Sunderland give young players, and with the direction the club want to go in.

"Young players need to be in an environment to show what they're capable of, and in this team, you can. We play without pressure, and it looks like mates in the park at times, which sometimes can be a bad thing! But it's a really good feeling."