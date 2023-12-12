Jobe Bellingham has once again praised Sunderland fans since his transfer move from Birmingham City last summer.

Jobe Bellingham has labelled Sunderland fans as 'special and unique' following his summer transfer from Birmingham City.

Like brother Jude Bellingham, Jobe rose through the ranks at Birmingham City and broke into the first team at a young age but decided to move on.

Jobe signed for Sunderland last summer, reuniting with former coach Mike Dodds with another former Birmingham City staff member, Kristkaan Speakman, instrumental in the deal in his role as the Black Cats' sporting director.

Since signing for Sunderland, Jobe has made 19 Championship appearances for the club so far this season, netting three times and chipping in with an assist while cementing himself as a firm fan favourite at the Stadium of Light.

"You don't really realise [how big the club is] until you get here and play in front of the fans,” Jobe told Sky Sports.

“And going away from home, they sell out everything as soon as possible. It's not like that everywhere. It's really special and unique."

On the decision to join Sunderland last summer, Joe added: "It was a big decision for me."Emotionally it was tough, but from a football perspective, it was a no-brainer, with the chances Sunderland give young players, and with the direction the club want to go in.