Interest in Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham plus how Chris Rigg has fared for England at U17s World Cup
The latest Sunderland AFC news and transfer rumours from around the web.
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are no Championship fixtures this weekend due to international fixtures - with Sunderland preparing for their upcoming trip to Plymouth.
Here are some of the latest Black Cats news stories and rumours from around the web:
Jobe Bellingham attracting interest
Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is reportedly being watched by Premier League side Tottenham after starting all 16 of the Black Cats’ league games this season.
According to Football Insider, Spurs have been tracking the 18-year-old since January and have regularly dispatched scouts to watch the teenager this term. The report claims Bellingham has previously been on the radar of other Premier League clubs, as well as sides from the Bundesliga.
International latest
While Sunderland are preparing for their fixture at Plymouth, some of the Black Cats’ first-team players are away on international duty.
Dan Ballard and Trai Hume both started for Northern Ireland as Michael O'Neill’s side were beaten 4-0 by Finland in a European qualifying match, while Niall Huggins was an unused substitute during Wales’ 1-1 draw against Armenia.
Chris Rigg progresses with England
Finally, England will face Uzbekistan in the last 16 of the U17s World Cup, with Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg one of the players representing Ryan Garry’s side in the tournament in Indonesia.
The knockout match will take place on Wednesday, November 22, while Rigg could miss up to three more Championship fixtures if England reach the final on Saturday, December 2.
Rigg, 16, the midfielder was an unused substitute as the Young Lions beat New Caledonia 10-0, before playing 59 minutes in a 2-1 win over Iran. The midfielder then came on in the 61st minute as England were beaten 2-1 by Brazil in their final group match.