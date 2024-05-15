Interesting update on Sunderland forward's future shared after loan exit speculation

Nazariy Rusyn was linked with a summer exit from Sunderland but that appears highly unlikely at this stage

There had been speculation over the weekend that the 25-year-old had interest from clubs in Ukraine and Poland after a challenging first campaign following his move from Zorya Luhansk. However, sport.ua say that Sunderland have no interest in letting Rusyn leave on loan and that the player himself is ready to push for more regular football now that both he and his family are settled in the area.

"I think his season has been a little bit clunky in that he's come into the club and doesn't speak the language, which I always think is difficult for any player. There was an issue with the visa for his family and so he initially was here by himself, that wasn't the initial plan and so I think that was probably a bit of a hammer blow for him at the time. Then you factor in all the other things, a completely different style of play, a different part of the world. It's a different way of life. When you actually reflect, Naz is one who you would probably want more from but to have expected more from him would have been really harsh. I do think from the start of next season, pre-season is going to be really important for him because I think those factors have been taken away really. His family are here with him, his language has got a lot better, he's a lot more settled in the region and has got a place [home]. So there'll be a little more pressure on him but I think we'll see a better reflection of him as a player."